Madurai

Book fair postponed

The Madurai District Administration on Sunday said the book fair which was scheduled to be held between September 3 and 13 at the Tamukkam grounds has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons. In a press statement, Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar said the schedule of the book fair would be announced later.


