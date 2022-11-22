Book fair inaugurated in Thoothukudi

November 22, 2022 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

THOOTHUKUDI

The eight-day-long book fair commenced at AVM Kamalavel Mahal on Ettaiyapuram Road here on Tuesday.

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan urged the younger generation to inculcate reading habit instead of wasting their previous time on mobile phones. Since the book fair was giving them good opportunity to buy the books of their interest, the youth should visit the book fair in large number to buy the books.

She said that the State Government was working on organising an international book fair in January next year to give new experience to the Tamils.

 “The Chief Minister is organising book fairs in all the districts. The Tamils should make use of this rare opportunity,” she said.

 Inaugurating the book fair, MP Kanimozhi said the books, which would take the readers to new platform and new world everyday, had been posing a real challenge to those who were in power as these books had always enriched the readers with immense knowledge. In fact, the powerful and the rulers were afraid of books as they were giving immeasurable knowledge and power to the readers, who dared to question their wrongdoings.  The writers were therefore sent to jail and this trend continues even today. Having understood the power of books, the younger generation should empower themselves with the books,” Ms. Kanimozhi said.

 Forty four publishers have displayed their books in as many stalls while the government departments have set-up 10 stalls.

Collector K. Senthil Raj, Corporation Commissioner T. Charusree, Sub-Collector Gourav Kumar, Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan, District Forest Officer Abhishek Tomar were present.

