Book fair entices readers with a good collection

To mark its 72nd anniversary, New Century Book House is organising a book fair at its showroom on West Tower Street.

Books in various genres are available from ₹15 to ₹4,500 - at discounts ranging from 25% to 30% for their publications and 10% for books from other publishing houses. Those buying books for more than ₹1,000 would get a Thirukkural book, and those purchasing books for more than ₹5,000 would be given a free annual subscription to ‘Ungal Noolagam’, a monthly magazine, according to a press release.

The book store, since its inception on June 1, 1951, has published more than 10,000 books on various genres - literature, children’s literature, literary review, culture, science, technology, sociology, history, self-help, marxism, etc.

They have published books authored by former President A P J Abdul Kalam, Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and Sahitya Akademi awardees Ponneelan and D. Selvaraj, besides books authored by Sri Lankan professors, scholars and writers such as Dominic Jeeva and K. Kailasapathy. The book fair ends on June 8.