Book fair commences

‘Porunai Stall’ showcasing ancient civilization artefacts attracts huge crowds

Assembly Speaker M. Appavu and Tirunelveli District Collector V Vishnu taking a look at the excavation site model at Porunai Nellai Book Fair 2022 that commenced on Thursday.

‘Porunai Stall’ showcasing ancient civilization artefacts attracts huge crowds

TIRUNELVELI

The fifth ‘Porunai Nellai Book Fair 2022’ commenced at VOC Stadium in Palayamkottai in a big way on Thursday .

Book sellers and publishers have set-up 110 stalls in the book fair where 10% discount is being offered for all the books being sold during the exhibition to be held till March 27.

Inaugurating the book fair, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker M. Appavu highlighted the ancientness of the highly literate Tirunelveli district, thanks to sustained efforts of the century-old schools and the colleges of this region in taking education to the doorsteps of the underprivileged students from all castes and religions.

“When only 100 graduates were there in 1912 in the then Madras Presidency that even had a part of Odisha, the educational institutions established by these visionaries in Tamil Nadu, especially in the southern districts, revolutionised education by bringing literacy to every house irrespective of caste, creed, religion etc. The social justice movements led by E.V.R. Periyar, late Chief Ministers C.N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi further strengthened this trend to ensure at least a graduate in every family now,” Mr. Appavu said.

He said the DMK governments had recognised in fitting fashion the contribution of great writers, scholars and foreigners including Robert Caldwell and Constantine Joseph Beschi aka Veeramaamunivar, who had enriched Tamil through their literary works.

Collector V. Vishnu said the public, especially the students, should visit the book fair where ample opportunities had been made for them to interact with the writers, folk artists and experts from various fields everyday at the venue.

He also announced that the government school children, like the private schools, would be trained to release at regular intervals their newsletters highlighting the events organised in their school and encourage the creativity and improve the writing skills of the government school children.

The Collector said the district, where excavation had commenced at the archaeological site in Thulukkarpatti on the banks of Nambiyar River in Radhapuram taluk, would have in near future the pleasingly designed ‘Porunai Museum’ at a cost of Rs. 15 crore as work on preparing the detailed project report was almost complete. “Work on this museum will commence once the Chief Minister clears the design,” Mr. Vishnu said.

Nanguneri MLA Ruby R. Manoharan said he would ensure the construction of library in all 72 village panchayats in his constituency within his 5-year tenure. Chairman of Tirunelveli District Panchayat V.S.R. Jegadeesh announced that he would bear the expenses towards the transportation of government school students to the book fair.

The display of artefacts recovered from the archaeological sites along the Tamirabharani watercourse and the utensils and gadgets used by the ancient Tamils attract a lot of visitors to the ‘Porunai Stall’ set-up in the VOC indoor stadium that lacks proper ventilation. “We will make some arrangements there to ensure pleasant ambience inside the indoor stadium,” assured the Collector.

Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab, Tirunelveli Corporation Mayor P.M. Saravanan, Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju and others participated.