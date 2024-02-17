Book fair begins in Nagercoil

February 17, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Inaugurating a book fair at Nagercoil Government Higher Secondary School grounds, Kanniyakumari Collector P N. Sridhar appealed to the youth to earmark exclusive time everyday for reading books.

The Collector said that reading a wide range of books would give confidence to face new challenges. Apart from gaining knowledge through academic curriculum, reading books would shape up the personality of an individual.

Many people, who had a humble beginning, rose to great heights due to acquiring knowledge through books. Hence, the youth, who were more familiar with modern gadgets and internet, should imbibe good qualities such as reading.

The Collector said that the book fair, which had over 100 outlets, had many notable and popular authors. He appreciated a seventh standard student S.H. Hansi for having penned a book and felicitated her on the occasion.

Nagercoil Corporation Mayor R Mahesh, DRO J. Balasubramanian and Deputy Mayor Mary Princy Latha participated in the inaugural function. The book fair, which is being organised by BAPASI and the district administration,. will conclude on February 27.

Many of the stalls offered attractive discounts to students and the general public on select publications.