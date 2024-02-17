GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Book fair begins in Nagercoil

February 17, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Srikrishna L 2193
Kanyakumari Collector P. N. Sridhar at the book fair at Nagercoil on Saturday .

Kanyakumari Collector P. N. Sridhar at the book fair at Nagercoil on Saturday .

Inaugurating a book fair at Nagercoil Government Higher Secondary School grounds, Kanniyakumari Collector P N. Sridhar appealed to the youth to earmark exclusive time everyday for reading books.

The Collector said that reading a wide range of books would give confidence to face new challenges. Apart from gaining knowledge through academic curriculum, reading books would shape up the personality of an individual.

Many people, who had a humble beginning, rose to great heights due to acquiring knowledge through books. Hence, the youth, who were more familiar with modern gadgets and internet, should imbibe good qualities such as reading.

The Collector said that the book fair, which had over 100 outlets, had many notable and popular authors. He appreciated a seventh standard student S.H. Hansi for having penned a book and felicitated her on the occasion.

Nagercoil Corporation Mayor R Mahesh, DRO J. Balasubramanian and Deputy Mayor Mary Princy Latha participated in the inaugural function. The book fair, which is being organised by BAPASI and the district administration,. will conclude on February 27.

Many of the stalls offered attractive discounts to students and the general public on select publications.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.