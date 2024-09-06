GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Book fair begins in Madurai

Updated - September 06, 2024 09:15 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister P. Moorthy at the book fair in Madurai on Friday.

Minister P. Moorthy at the book fair in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Inaugurating the 10-day annual book fair in Madurai, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy urged the students to make the best use of it. He said that the State government was taking steps to open more libraries for the benefit of students so that they can develop their knowledge and skill.

He said that this year’s book fair was bigger compared to the previous editions. The fair will be held till September 16. He urged the students to take examples of people who from humble beginnings went on to become great leaders. He said that books played a major role in shaping the leaders.

Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha said that people, particularly students, in this fast world were relying more on the internet than books for information. However, one may never know the veracity of the information received through internet. She urged the students to develop reading habit as it would help in developing their creativity and will also help them focus better and improve concentration to reach their goal.

She said that students can get discounts for the books bought at the fair and vehicle arrangements had been made to bring students to the book fair. Cultural programmes will also be held during the fair days, she said.

Madurai Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth, Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan, Additional Collector Monica Rana, BAPASI president Sethu Chockalingam and others were present.

Published - September 06, 2024 09:14 pm IST

