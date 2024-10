The third Book Fair at Virudhunagar which was scheduled to be held till Monday has been extended for three days till October 10.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jeyaseelan said that the extension of the book fair has been decided following demand from school and college students.

