Book authored by Swami Sivayogananda of Chinmaya Mission released

January 21, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - MADURAI

Yaksha Prashna, a book authored by Swami Sivayogananda of Chinmaya Mission, was released at a function held here on Friday. According to a press release issued here on Saturday, the Chinmaya Mission and Rotary Club of Madurai West jointly organised an event and the first copy was released by Alagu Alagappan, founder and chairman, Blossom Public School, Thanjavur, which was received by Lakshmi Murugesan, chairperson of Paramount Textile Mills.

In his address, the Swamiji said that the high standards to claim oneself as a human being are handed down to us through great personalities in our scriptural tradition, often in the form of a meaningful dialogue.

Yaksha Prashna is one such a brilliant exchange found in the epic Mahabharatha, between the Lord of Dharma in the form of Yaksha and the Pandava King Yudishtra.

The 124 questions and answers offered utmost clarity on a wide range of subjects dealing with all aspects of human life. The book explores the deeper dimensions of this exchange and uncovers its spiritual relevance, the Swamiji said.

The Rotary Club president Ramanathan and Chinmaya Mission president T. Thilagar presided, the release said.