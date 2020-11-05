Plea for bonus and festival advance

Demanding 20% Deepavali bonus to all public sector undertaking employees, members of various trade unions staged demonstration here on Thursday.

Led by T. Dharman of DMK-backed Thozhilaalar Munnetra Sangam, they staged a demonstration in front of the State Express Transport Corporation depot at Vannarpet on Thursday.

They said the Tamil Nadu Government should give 20% bonus as given last year to public sector undertaking workers. Moreover, the festival advance of ₹ 1,000 should be given.

As the State Government is in no mood to give the bonus and the festival advance as last year, trade union leaders should be invited for talks, they said.

AITUC’s S. Kasi Viswanathan, CITU’s R. Mohan, HMS’s P. Subramanian, AICCTU’s K. Ganesan spoke.