Bonhomie marks Bakrid celebrations in southern districts

June 29, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Thousands of Muslims participated in Bakrid special prayers offered in various parts of the district on Thursday and distributed meat, rice, grocery items and cash to the needy.

In Melapalayam, Bakrid prayer was organised by Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamaath, Social Democratic Party of India, Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam and other Muslim organisations and jamaaths.

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s Tirunelveli district secretary K.M.A. Nizam distributed meat, rice, grocery items and cash to the needy people.

Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab and former minister T.P.M. Mohideen Khan participated in prayers organised at Jinnah Grounds.

Special prayer was organised at Jama Masjid in Thoothukudi.

Tamil Nadu Thowheedh Jamaath organised prayers at Thiruvithancode in Kanniyakumari district. Bakrid was celebrated in many places such as Idalakudi, Thittuvilai, Erachakulam, Kottar, Kanniyakumari, Thuckalay, Marthandam and Kaliyakkavilai.

In Tenkasi district, Bakrid special prayers were conducted at Tenkasi, Kadayanallur, Shencottai, Sankarankoil, Puliyangudi, Achanpudur, Vadakarai, Vasudevanallurr, Pottalpudur and other places. In Kadayanallur, over 5,000 persons participated in prayers organised by Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamaath at Quaid-E-Millet Grounds.

The TNTJ organized special prayers at nine places in Kadayanallur, where police, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Puliyangudi, Ashok, had made special security arrangements.

After offering prayers, the Muslims sacrificed bulls and sheep and distributed meat, rice and grocery items to the needy.

