Bone density screening can help in early detection of osteoporosis: Dean

“One-third of women and one-fifth of men aged above 50 years are prone to osteoporosis and its early detection can help in preventing fractures,” said Virudhunagar Government Medical College, Dean, J. Sangumani.

After participating in a special camp for osteoporosis screening held at the Government Medical College Hospital here on Friday, Dr. Sangumani said that mobility was life. The camp was held in connection with National Bone and Joint Day observed on August 4.

“People with low bone density are prone to get fractures even on sustaining mild injuries and they could be rendered bed-ridden. Hence, people aged above 50 years should screen their bone density and take treatment to avoid fractures,” he said.

Around 150 patients underwent bone mineral density screening using DEXA scanner. “Usually, this scanning would cost around ₹3,000 but was done free of cost today,” the Dean said.

Osteoporosis can be treated with calcium-rich diet, said Resident Medical Officer N. Aravind Babu.

People who have pain or strain in their hip, arm or wrist, lower back, stooped posture and neck pain should get themselves scanned for bone density.

They can increase intake of milk, diary products, chicken, mutton, pork, crab, egg, almonds, groundnuts, pista etc.

Among calcium-rich vegetables, are cauliflower, fenugreek, spinach, ladies fingers, beetroot, cabbage, figs, and fruits like dates, oranges, raisins, apple, banana and papaya.

Exposing the body to sunlight for 15 minutes can help in getting Vitamin D, he added.

Head of Department (Ortho), Maheswaran, was present.