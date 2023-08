August 01, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - MADURAI

Indian Orthopaedic Association will be organising training and awareness camps in Madurai ahead of the National Bone and Joint Day, which is observed on August 4. First aid training will be provided by orthopaedic doctors in various city hospitals to first responders who include drivers, students and the general public. Bone density screening camps will also be conducted.