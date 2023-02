February 22, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST

Two bonded labourers, minor boys from Bihar, who were rescued in Vembakottai, were sent to their native place on Wednesday. Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan said that the boys, aged 17 and 13 years, were rescued from Sri Venkateswara Paper Mill in Keezhanmarainadu in Vembakottai taluk. District Child Welfare Committee sent them to Bihar with adequate security, the Collector said.