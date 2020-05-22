Bombs hurled near Madurai, after woman scolds her drunk brother

Angered by his sister scolding him for being drunk, a man, M. Murugan (30) assaulted her, and later hurled country-made bombs on her house, injuring her two children and killing her dog, in an incident in Palamedu near here on Thursday night.

The police said that S. Selvarani (34) of Ramagoundanpatti had reprimanded her brother, Murugan, for creating a ruckus while under the influence of alcohol.

Irked by her scolding, Murugan assaulted her. She sustained injury on her face and in her right eye. Murugan then left, but brought his friend, T. Chinnadurai to her house at around 9 p.m. Later, Chinnadurai hurled four country-made bombs on the house. However, only one bomb exploded and Selvarani’s two children S. Kathiravan (12) and S. Kavin Bharat (10) were injured.

Selvarani’s dog was killed in an explosion as it bit one of the bombs, said Inspector of Police, Nirmala.

Stating that Chinnadurai had made the bombs at his house for killing wild boars that invade farms, the Inspector said that he had already been arrested under the Arms Act and provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act for making and using country-made bombs.

The police have already arrested Murugan, while Chinnadurai was still absconding.

Selvarani was admitted to the Government Rajaji hospital.