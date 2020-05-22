Madurai

Bombs hurled near Madurai, after woman scolds her drunk brother

The woman and her two children sustained injuries, and their dog died in the attack in Palamedu

Angered by his sister scolding him for being drunk, a man, M. Murugan (30) assaulted her, and later hurled country-made bombs on her house, injuring her two children and killing her dog, in an incident in Palamedu near here on Thursday night.

The police said that S. Selvarani (34) of Ramagoundanpatti had reprimanded her brother, Murugan, for creating a ruckus while under the influence of alcohol.

Irked by her scolding, Murugan assaulted her. She sustained injury on her face and in her right eye. Murugan then left, but brought his friend, T. Chinnadurai to her house at around 9 p.m. Later, Chinnadurai hurled four country-made bombs on the house. However, only one bomb exploded and Selvarani’s two children S. Kathiravan (12) and S. Kavin Bharat (10) were injured.

Selvarani’s dog was killed in an explosion as it bit one of the bombs, said Inspector of Police, Nirmala.

Stating that Chinnadurai had made the bombs at his house for killing wild boars that invade farms, the Inspector said that he had already been arrested under the Arms Act and provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act for making and using country-made bombs.

The police have already arrested Murugan, while Chinnadurai was still absconding.

Selvarani was admitted to the Government Rajaji hospital.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 22, 2020 1:09:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/bombs-hurled-near-madurai-after-woman-scolds-her-drunk-brother/article31648788.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY