‘Bombay’ Jayashree sings effortlessly

Presenting her songs effortlessly, with accompaniments, noted vocalist Bombay Jayashree staged a concert to a packed auditorium at Lakshmi Sundaram Hall, as a part of the 68th Annual Music Festival of Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam.

With L. Ramakrishnan on the violin, Delhi Sri Sairam on mrudangam and Krishna Sriram on the ghatam, she began the concert with the invocation krithi ‘Shri Mahaganapathi ravatumam’, by Muthuswami Dikshitar in Gowla, on Lord Ganapati, known as Mattu Uraitta Pillayar, whose temple is located on the banks of Kamalalayam, the temple tank in Tiruvarur.

The vocalist then rendered ‘Marugelara O raghava,’ in Jayantashree by Saint Tyagaraja, in which Tyagaraja explains that he has perceived Lord Rama as everything and emphasises his monotheist belief.

Then she went on to sing ‘Najiv adharanan Omu phalama’, in raga Bilahari, in which Sri Tyagaraja ecstatically describes the Lord to be everything to him. Jayashree sang with brisk alapana, which inspired the violinist to follow suit with his version of it, which was applauded by the rasikas.

The vocalist selected Todi raga for the evening. She explored the interesting complexities of Todi effortlessly and built the alapana meticulously for Shyama Shastri’s ‘Ninne namminanu’, with excellent support from the accompaniments to a resounding applause. The solo performances of the accompanists went well with the audience.

With a short viruttam ‘Atharamilen’ from Kandar Anubhuthi, ‘Vizhikku Thunai’ from Kandar Alangaram, she went on to sing ‘Kanda vandarul thara ahada’, by Paapanasam Sivan in Aabheri, on the Lord Muruga of Thiruchendur, in which she invited the deity to come and remove the worries and sorrows of the rasikas, which was a simple presentation and a fine addition. She commemorated her guru Lalgudi G. Jayaraman by singing a Thillana composed by him.