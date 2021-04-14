Petrol bomb hurled on cinema theatre

A group hurled petrol bomb on a cinema theatre here on Tuesday.

The police said five persons under the influence of alcohol came to a cinema theatre in Boldenpuram for a movie on Tuesday night. Since the cinema theatre does not allow anyone under intoxicated condition, the ticket fare was returned to them and they were asked to move out. On coming back to the theatre, they allegedly hurled a petrol bomb on the premises. None was injured.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi, Ganesh, and Inspector of Police, Thoothukudi South Police Station, Anantharajan visited the spot. With the CCTV footages collected from the spot and nearby places, the hunt is on to nab them. The police have registered a case.