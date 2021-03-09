An anonymous call to the police control room that a bomb had been planted inside a private spinning mill at Thadicombu petrol bunk near Vedasandur here turned out to be a hoax after the bomb detection and disposal squad carried out a comprehensive search on Tuesday.
Police said that the caller claimed that the explosives would go off around 11 a.m. and disconnected the line.
Immediately, the senior officers were alerted, who instructed the BDDS to carry out the check.
After search operations, the police concluded that there were no explosives.
Meanwhile, inquiries revealed that the caller was from Undarpatti near here. Discreet probe suggested that the private mill, which had engaged the worker, had not paid wages properly.
Hence, in an aggrieved mood, the caller had made the call, an officer said and added that further investigation was on.
