Man with ‘pipe bomb’ held

SIVAGANGA

10 December 2020 20:43 IST

He threatens Cong. functionary to part with ₹1 crore

The Karaikudi North police have arrested Tamil Kumaran, 38, on Thursday on the charge of threatening a Congress functionary to part with ₹1 crore.

In a complaint, Mangudi of Burma Colony said he was a former panchayat president and had held the post of vice-president of Sivaganga District Congress Committee. He said Tamil Kumaran came to his house on Thursday and demanded ₹1 crore. When he refused to give him any money, Tamil Kumaran took out some objects and placed them on the table stating that they were explosives. Tamil Kumaran also showed two long knives and a steel pipe which he claimed would explode as they were stuffed with explosives.

The police rushed to his spot and took the accused for interrogation. A senior police officer said Tamil Kumaran was a member of Tamil Desam Makkal Katchi. He had figured in a criminal case after he threatened to hurl explosive substances at the residence of former Union Minister P. Chidambaram. Pamphlets were issued to the public in this regard, the police said.

Sivaganga Superintendent of Police Rohithnathan Rajagopal, Additional SP Muralidaran, Deputy SP Arun and Inspector Sundara Mahalingam are investigating. The explosive substances were sent for analysis, the police said.