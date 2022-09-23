Bomb threat to Tiruchi railway junction: HC grants bail to man

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
September 23, 2022 21:21 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail with conditions to a man from Tiruchi who was arrested and remanded in judicial custody following a bomb threat made by him to Tiruchi Railway Junction. It turned out to be a hoax.

Justice R. Tharani granted bail with conditions to Selvaraj. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on July 27, 2022. The judge took note of the fact that the police had not yet filed the charge sheet in the case. The case of the prosecution is that the petitioner had sent a message to the police control room stating that he was a human bomb and that he proposed to explode the Railway Station in Tiruchi. It was said that he also sent an obscene video to the authorities. The court directed the petitioner to report before Tiruchi police daily till further orders.

