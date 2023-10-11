ADVERTISEMENT

Bomb threat to post office

October 11, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

Police have picked up a youth for allegedly issuing a bomb threat to the Head Post Office here.

 Police said Selvaraj, who was senior postmaster of the head post office near Nagaraja temple, received a letter apparently in the name of a terrorist outfit on Tuesday, saying a bomb planted in the post office would go off on Wednesday (October 11).

Mr. Selvaraj alerted Superintendent of Police Hari Kiran Prasad and the SP rushed a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad to the post office. However, they could not find any explosives in the post office after an extensive search operation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 Subsequently, Mr. Selvaraj filed a complaint with Kottar police, who collected CCTV footages from the cameras fitted near the post office and picked up one Ashok Kumar of Marungur near Suchindram for interrogation.

 After denying it initially, Ashok Kumar, a temporary worker of the Department of Posts, reportedly confessed to the police that he had wrote the letter as the Department of Posts refused to make his appointment permanent. Further investigations are on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US