Bomb threat to post office

October 11, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Police have picked up a youth for allegedly issuing a bomb threat to the Head Post Office here.

Police said Selvaraj, who was senior postmaster of the head post office near Nagaraja temple, received a letter apparently in the name of a terrorist outfit on Tuesday, saying a bomb planted in the post office would go off on Wednesday (October 11).

Mr. Selvaraj alerted Superintendent of Police Hari Kiran Prasad and the SP rushed a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad to the post office. However, they could not find any explosives in the post office after an extensive search operation.

Subsequently, Mr. Selvaraj filed a complaint with Kottar police, who collected CCTV footages from the cameras fitted near the post office and picked up one Ashok Kumar of Marungur near Suchindram for interrogation.

After denying it initially, Ashok Kumar, a temporary worker of the Department of Posts, reportedly confessed to the police that he had wrote the letter as the Department of Posts refused to make his appointment permanent. Further investigations are on.