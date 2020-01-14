Madurai

Bomb threat to Madurai’s MGR bus stand found to be hoax

A view of MGR bus station in Madurai

A view of MGR bus station in Madurai   | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

The call was received at the Chennai control room

Following a call of a possible bomb attack at Madurai’s MGR bus stand, received at the Chennai control room, the Madurai city police pressed into action a bomb squad, here on Tuesday morning.

Sources in the police said that the bomb scare was found to be a hoax call. “The information has been conveyed to the Chennai control room where the call was received,” said a police official from the Intelligence Section.

