Bomb hurled at former Madurai Corporation zonal chairperson’s home in Keeraithurai

Madurai

28 July 2020 14:37 IST

No one was injured in the incident, which police said occurred around 5.30 a.m.

Unidentified persons hurled a bomb at the house of V.K. Gurusamy, former Corporation zonal chairperson, at Keeraithurai in the early hours of Tuesday. However, no one was injured in the incident.

The police said that four persons, who came on two motorbikes, threw a kerosene-filled bottle after lighting it, at the main door of Gurusamy’s house at around 5.30 a.m. Though Gurusamy has been living outside Madurai city for the last couple of years, his wife is still staying there. The accused also broke the glass panes in the house. They also damaged two cars, two autorickshaws and a few two-wheelers parked on the street.

Though the closed circuit television camera captured images of the accused, the police are yet to identify them.

A gang war between Gurusamy, who belongs to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and former corporation zonal chairman, Rajapandi (AIADMK) has claimed several lives in the city in the last few years.

Senior police officials inspected the scene of the crime. Keeraithurai police are investigating.