Bomb hurled at former Madurai Corporation zonal chairperson’s home in Keeraithurai

Unidentified persons hurled a bomb at the house of V.K. Gurusamy, former Corporation zonal chairperson, at Keeraithurai in the early hours of Tuesday. However, no one was injured in the incident.
The police said that four persons, who came on two motorbikes, threw a kerosene-filled bottle after lighting it, at the main door of Gurusamy’s house at around 5.30 a.m. Though Gurusamy has been living outside Madurai city for the last couple of years, his wife is still staying there. The accused also broke the glass panes in the house. They also damaged two cars, two autorickshaws and a few two-wheelers parked on the street.
Though the closed circuit television camera captured images of the accused, the police are yet to identify them.
A gang war between Gurusamy, who belongs to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and former corporation zonal chairman, Rajapandi (AIADMK) has claimed several lives in the city in the last few years.
Senior police officials inspected the scene of the crime. Keeraithurai police are investigating.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath