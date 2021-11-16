Bomb hurled at advocate’s house

Bomb disposal squad, along with police, inspects a place where a country bomb was hurled at Anupanadi in Madurai on Tuesday.

16 November 2021 22:10 IST

Madurai

A country-made bomb was hurled at the house of an advocate Mariselvam at Anupanadi here on Tuesday morning. However, no one was injured. Forensic experts inspected the scene of crime.

The police said that a suspect involved in the crime was picked up for questioning and it was revealed that the bomb was hurled to threaten the advocate at the instigation of an accused now in jail.

Advertising

Advertising

Keeraithurai police are on the lookout for another suspect.