Family refuses to accept contractor’s body

Demanding the arrest of those who killed a construction contractor at Vadakku Thaazhaiyooththu on Monday and a government job to the victim’s wife, relatives of the deceased refused to accept the body and continue their protest in the village triggering tension here.

When contractor N. Kannan of Vadakku Thaazhaiyooththu was taking water in pots at nearby Pandaarakulam and loading the pots in a cargo autorickshaw on Monday, an armed gang, who came to the spot in three bikes, hacked him to death. Since the assailants are suspected to be the supporters of rowdy Muthu Mano, who was beaten to death in Palayamkottai Central Prison on April 22 last, tension gripped the spot and Tirunelveli.

As the police started its investigation, the suspicion became true and three special teams were deployed to nab the culprits.

Even though Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Praveen Kumar Abinapu and Superintendent of Police, Tirunelveli N. Manivannan held talks with the relatives of the deceased, they refused to accept the body. They said “an innocent” had been murdered by the supporters of the anti social, both belonging to different castes as revenge. The family of the deceased should be given ₹ 50 lakh as compensation and Kannan’s wife be given employment in a government department.

“Above all, the assailants and the person who is murdering the innocents in southern districts should be arrested. When this contract killer’s men tried to murder a person at Naanalkaadu near Vallanaadu in Thoothukudi district recently, they, after missing the target, murdered the owner of a broiler unit, an innocent. Now, another innocent has been targeted. If these murders have to stop, the Chathramputhukkulam-based contract killer and his men should be arrested. We’ll not receive the body until our demands are met,” said a close relative of the deceased.

The police teams have picked up five persons for interrogation.