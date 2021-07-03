Family receives body after over 2 months

TIRUNELVELI

03 July 2021 00:28 IST

The family of P. Muthu Mano, 27, from Vaagaikulam near here, who was murdered inside the Palayamkottai Central Prison on April 22, received his body on Friday.

Muthu Mano, who was facing several criminal cases in various police stations in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts, was arrested by Kalakkad police along with his associates Arul Durai Singh, Madhavan and Chandrasekar when they allegedly attempted to murder two brothers from Panagudi.

After being quarantined in the Srivaikundam sub-jail for two weeks, Muthu Mano and others were shifted to the Palayamkottai Central Prison on April 22.

Advertising

Advertising

On the same day, Muthu Mano was reportedly beaten to death by a few prison inmates and the Perumalpuram police arrested Jacob of Thaazhaiyooththu and six others in this connection.

Seven prison officials were placed under suspension for failing to prevent the attack while Palayamkottai Central Prison superintendent Krishnakumar was transferred.

The Perumalpuram police found that Muthu Mano was involved in the murder of Jacob’s elder brother. The family of Muthu Mano refused to accept his body demanding compensation and registration of case against prison officials.

His father Pavanasam approached the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. The court asked him to receive the body. He refused to do so. It directed the district administration to perform last rites of Muthu Mano’s body by 7 p.m. of July 2 if the body was not received by 3 p.m. So, it was received at 12.10 p.m. Policemen were deployed and 59 liquor shops were closed as a precaution.