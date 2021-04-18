Missing fisherman’s body retrieved

The body of a fisherman Palanivel was laid to rest at Kannirajapuram near Sayalkudi here on Sunday.

On April 11, 14 fishermen including seven from Ramanathapuram and Kanniyakumari and another seven from West Bengal and Assam ventured into the sea in a mechanised boat for deep sea fishing off Mangalore coast.

Following a collision with a cargo ship from Singapore, the mechanised boat capsized in the sea. While Velmurugan of Kannirajapuram and another Sunil Das from West Bengal were saved by the staff in the cargo ship, whereabouts of the remaining fishermen were not known.

The Indian Coast Guard personnel, who were on a search operation since then, had retrieved three bodies including two from Kanniyakumari district.

On Saturday, they retrieved the body of Palanivel and after postmortem was conducted at the Mangalore Government Hospital, it was brought to the village here with the coordination from the Tamil Nadu government, officials said..

The family and villagers performed the last rites. Former minister Satyamurthi (DMK) and AIADMK district secretary Muniasamy paid their homage.