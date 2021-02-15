Body-worn cameras for police

Thoothukudi

15 February 2021 20:20 IST

Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar handed over 27 body-worn cameras, worth about ₹3.78 lakh, to various police stations in the district on Monday.

Since the policemen on duty can easily wear this camera, they can easily record the happenings around them, especially during patrolling, vehicle checking, traffic regulation, inquiry on petitions, crowd controlling etc., the body-worn cameras are being supplied to the police by the State Government. Mr. Jayakumar handed over three cameras each to Thoothukudi South, Thoothukudi North, Murappanaadu, Srivaikundam, Arumuganeri, Tiruchendur, Kovilpatti East, Kovilpatti West and Vilaathikulam police stations.

