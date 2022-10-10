Body with cut injuries retrieved from railway track

The Hindu Bureau TIRUNELVELI
October 10, 2022 22:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Police retrieved the body of a man with multiple cut injuries from the railway track here on Monday.

 Police said the body of a 35-year-old man with bleeding injuries was found on the railway track at Kurukkuthurai here on Monday. As it was thought that he might have been accidentally run over by a train that crossed the point a few minutes ago or committed suicide by jumping in front of the moving train, the railway police were informed about it.

 When the Government Railway Police team, led by Inspector Selvi visited the spot, they found multiple cut injuries all over the body suggesting that the culprits might have murdered the yet-to-be identified man and dumped the body on the railway track to show it as an accident.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 Subsequently, the Tirunelveli Junction police were alerted who rushed to the spot and sent the body to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app