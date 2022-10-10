Body with cut injuries retrieved from railway track

Police retrieved the body of a man with multiple cut injuries from the railway track here on Monday.

Police said the body of a 35-year-old man with bleeding injuries was found on the railway track at Kurukkuthurai here on Monday. As it was thought that he might have been accidentally run over by a train that crossed the point a few minutes ago or committed suicide by jumping in front of the moving train, the railway police were informed about it.

When the Government Railway Police team, led by Inspector Selvi visited the spot, they found multiple cut injuries all over the body suggesting that the culprits might have murdered the yet-to-be identified man and dumped the body on the railway track to show it as an accident.

Subsequently, the Tirunelveli Junction police were alerted who rushed to the spot and sent the body to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.