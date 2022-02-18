Madurai

Body retrieved from channel

The Munneerpallam police have retrieved the body of a youth from a flood carrier channel. The body had been tied with a granite stone in a bid to sink it in the water.

 Police said the public alerted Munneerpallam Village Administrative Officer Jayapaul about a male body floating in the flood carrier channel at Kandiththaankulam near Munneerpallam on Friday morning. He in turn informed the Munneerpallam police.

 Since a granite stone had been tied to the decomposed body, police suspect it to be a case of suicide or murder.

 Police, following preliminary investigation, said that the victim could be one Senthilkumar of Akkamanayakkanur near Palani in Dindigul district, who was also the vice-president of BJP’s Dindigul district traders’ wing. Police suspect that the murder was due to an illegal affair.

 Further investigations are on.


