Body of youth washed ashore near Ariyaman beach

November 21, 2022 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The body of a 22-year-old man identified as Vignesh of Tirunagar in Madurai was washed ashore near Ariyaman beach here on Monday.

Six friends from Madurai came to the beach on November 19. Two among them - Vatsan and Vignesh - went for a swim. After some time, when they couldn’t be spotted, the Marine Police and Coast Guard personnel were alerted. Along with them, some local fishermen also helped in searching the duo.

After a long time, Vatsan’s body was retrieved. On Monday afternoon, the body of Vignesh too was spotted near the beach. The police investigations are on.

