Madurai

Body of youth found near Kudankulam

TIRUNELVELI

Kudankulam police seized the body of a youth abandoned in a gunny bag near here on Sunday. The police identified the deceased as Ajit (21), son of Subbiah of Azhagiya Nambipuram near Panagudi. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the youth had been murdered allegedly by his own father, stepbrother and another person over a property dispute.

It is said that Subbiah had two wives and Ajit was born to his second wife. His first wife's son and another person too had been involved in the crime. The body was sent for postmortem. Further investigation is on.


