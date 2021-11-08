Body of youth fished out from Vaigai

Fire and Rescue Services personnel on Monday recovered the body of one of the two youth, who were swept away in the Vaigai river on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as S. Arulvasanth (17) of Tiruppur. The police said that Arulvasanth along with another youth, K. Viswanathan (21) also from Tiruppur, had come to attend a function at a relative’s place in Paravai, when they had gone to take bath in the Vaigai river.

Both of them were swept away by the strong current near Thuvariman bridge.

Samayanallur police had registered a case and several teams of firemen drawn from different fire stations in the district were deployed in the river for the search operation.

However, after a strenuous attempt that went in vain on Sunday, the teams resumed their search on Monday.

At around 3 p.m., the body was fished out from the river at Kochadai. The body had been swept away for nearly two kms, an official said.

The search operation was suspended again on Monday after lights failed and it would resume on Tuesday to trace the other missing person, he added.