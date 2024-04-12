ADVERTISEMENT

Body of unidentified woman found in well in Samayanallur

April 12, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

An unidentified woman was found dead with her limbs tied in a well in Samayanallur on Friday. The police said that the body, which was decomposed, could be of a woman aged around 35 to 40 years. The woman who was wearing a red night dress had her legs and hands tied and her face covered with a sack in the well near a bus stop. The body was fished out after locals noticed it in the morning. Samayanallur police have registered a case of murder and are on the lookout for the perpetrators of the crime.

