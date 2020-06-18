Body of soldier reaches Madurai airport, to be laid to rest today

The body of Indian Army soldier K. Palani reached Madurai airport late on Wednesday night by a special military flight.

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan, Madurai Collector T.G. Vinay, Commissioner of Police (Madurai City) Davidson Devasirvatham, Inspector General of Police (south zone) K.P. Shanmuga Rajeswaran, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Madurai Range) Annie Vijaya, Superintendent of Police (Madurai) Manivannan, and Tiruvadanai MLA S. Karunaas placed wreaths on the body.

The body was later taken by road to Kadukalur, the native village of the soldier, in Ramanathapuram district, officials said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people visited the village to pay their last respects to the soldier since Wednesday evening.

The jawan was killed in a “violent face-off between Indian and Chinese armies” in Galwan Valley in Ladakh on Monday.

The Union government had made arrangements to transport the mortal remains of the jawan from Ladakh to his native village via Madurai by a military flight, officials here said.

Collector K.. Veera Raghava Rao and other officials visited the house of the soldier in Ramanathapuram and consoled the family members.

State gesture

The Collector said the State government would give a cheque for ₹20 lakh to the family and a job to the legal heir.

Many in Kadukalur recalled Palani as a man who always helped others. “He was a big motivation to many youths in our village to join the Army. His own brother Idhayakani, is an example. He is serving in the Indian Army in Rajasthan,” a relative, Kamal, said.

The younger brother of Palani said that he had last seen his brother almost 18 months ago, but was in touch with him over the phone frequently. The last time, I spoke with him was on his wedding day (June 6), Idhayakani said.

The body is expected to be laid to rest with military honours on Thursday, officials added.