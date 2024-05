May 01, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

The body of a 30-year-old woman was found in a tank in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday.

Police said the woman was found lying in the shallow water of Kalathavur tank.

Bazar police registered a case of suspicious death and shifted the body to Ramanathapuram Government Medical College hospital. During post-mortem, it was found that the woman was in an advance stage of pregnancy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.