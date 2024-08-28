GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Body of one of two missing fishermen from Rameswaram retrieved in deep sea

Published - August 28, 2024 08:29 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Mechanised boats anchored at Rameswaram fishing jetty on Wednesday.

Mechanised boats anchored at Rameswaram fishing jetty on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

The body of Emerit, one of two fishermen from Rameswaram who went missing in deep sea after their unregistered boat capsized on Tuesday, was retrieved by fishermen on Wednesday.

His body is being brought to Rameswaram, said president of All Mechanised Boat Fishermen Association S. Emerit. One more fisherman, Muniandhi, 55, had also gone missing.

Two others, Dalwin Raj, 45, and Suresh, 49, were rescued by foot patrol of Sri Lankan Navy detachment.

Meanwhile, some 800 mechanised fishing boats stayed away from fishing as the fishermen struck work on Wednesday protesting against the arrest of eight fishermen from Rameswaram and Thangachimadam by the Sri Lankan Navy on Tuesday.

Their boat was also seized by the navy personnel.

Mr. Emerit said the protest was to impress upon the State and the Centre to rescue the arrested fishermen along with the boat.

Hundreds of boats that were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy had been retained by Sri Lanka which had affected the livelihood of the fishermen, he said.

The agitators also sought efforts to rescue the missing fisherman.

