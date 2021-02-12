Body of newborn found in well

TENKASI

12 February 2021 19:24 IST

The body of a newborn was found in an unused well at Balaji Nagar near Sankarankoil on Friday.

Since the body was in a highly decomposed state, Chinnakovilaankulam police, who retrieved it, could not determine its sex. The police said the body was found floating in the well at Balaji Nagar near Sankarankoil on Friday. The police sent the body to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem. The police suspect that the two-day-old baby must have been born out of wedlock and could have been dumped into the well five or six days ago.

