Body of missing man from Madurai found

February 21, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST

Body of Muthumani, 35, of Madurai, who went missing after jumping into the sea near Devipattinam on Monday, was retrieved on Tuesday.

Police said that Muthumani had jumped into the sea from a boat after two women had fallen due to turbulence caused by strong wind. While the bodies of the women were retrieved on Monday, Muthumani could not be traced.

The police said that a group of devotees from Madurai, who had gone to offer prayers at a temple, went on a pleasure ride in a boat without any safety gear.

Plea to bring body

A woman, Kaleeswari, of Semanur near Sathirakudi submitted a petition to the district administration with a plea to help bring the body of her husband, G. Venkatesh, who had died in Malaysia. The woman also sought compensation and a job for her.

Boy killed

A student of a government school in Selvanur was killed after the moped he was riding back home was hit by a tractor near Kadaladi on Tuesday evening.

Police identified the deceased as V. Sivapiravinathan, 14, of Vellankulam. The boy had also taken with him his younger brother Siva Murugan on the moped.

The tractor knocked down the two-wheeler while the deceased tried to cross the road on the way to Sathangudi.

The police have picked up the tractor driver, G. Palpandi, 45, of Mela Selvanur.