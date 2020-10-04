Body of missing fishermen found near Jaffna

Rameswaram

04 October 2020 20:09 IST

The body of a missing fisherman Karson (23) son of Antony Livarthan of Raja Nagar Thangachimadam, was found near Jaffna in Sri Lankan waters on Sunday.

According to fishermen association leader Jesuraj, the young fisherman had ventured into the sea on October 1 along with six others in a boat owned by Thanislaus of Thangachimadam. It is said that they were fishing in between Dhanushkodi and Thalaimannar since Wednesday last.

Advertising

Advertising

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Karson had an accidental fall in the sea after he hit a steel rod in the boat. Though a dozen fishermen went in search of the missing fisherman over the last two days, they were unable to trace him.

A report from the Sri Lankan authorities to the Indian counterpart here confirmed the death of the fisherman, Mr. Jesu said and appealed to the governments to make arrangements to bring home the body. He also urged the government to provide compensation to the bereaved family members.