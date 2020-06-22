Body of missing fisherman recovered

22 June 2020 19:32 IST

RAMESWARAM

The body of one of the four fishermen who were missing since June 13 was recovered from the seashore close to Kollukadu in Thanjavur district on Sunday evening.

Fishermen from Rameswaram, Pamban, Thangachimadam and other hamlets ventured into the sea on June 13 after almost 90 days due to COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown.

Though the governments announced that the fishing activity can commence from June 1, the influence of Amphan cyclone had hit the anchored boats here and many boats were damaged. Hence, after carrying out repairs, the fishermen left for fishing from June 13.

Under such circumstances, four persons, Regin Baskar, Malarvannan, Sesu and Austin Sujinder who had gone for fishing in a mechanised boat from here, went missing. While other fishermen, who returned to the shore on June 14 realised that these four persons had not returned, immediately alerted the Coast Guard and Indian Navy and a few local fishermen who went in search of the missing persons.

Three days ago, one of the missing persons identified as Sesu (60) was spotted hanging on a floatable in the sea by the Pudukottai fishermen near Kottaipattinam following which the man was rescued and admitted to the Government Hospital.

Two days ago, the Kollukadu fishermen spotted two bodies while returning to shore after fishing. Again on Sunday, they found another body near the shore. The families were in a state of shock, as they were hopeful that the fishermen would be saved and brought homes as one among them turned up alive.

Samam Makkal Iyakkam founder president C.J. Rajan in a press release appealed to the Central and State governments to release ₹ 20 lakh solatium to the legal heirs of the three fishermen who had died and sought jobs to the kith and kin on humanitarian grounds.

The woes of fishermen were aplenty that they had to be redressed, which alone would instill confidence in the community, he noted and stressed the Central government to establish an exclusive ministry for fisheries.