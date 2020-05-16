Body of infant exhumed

Madurai

The body of a four-day-old female infant that was buried by its parents along the Vaigai in Sholavandan on Thursday was exhumed for post-mortem on Saturday after local people raised suspicion over the death of the infant which is the fourth female child of the couple.

The Sholavandan police registered a case under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure for death under suspicious manner based on a complaint lodged by the Village Administrative Officer Samayan.

The body was exhumed in the presence of Vadipatti Tahsildar R. Krishnakumar, Samayanallur Deputy Superintendent of Police Ananda Arokkiyaraj and member of Child Welfare Committee B. Pandiyarajan.

A team of doctors from Madurai Medical College conducted the post-mortem on the spot.

“The doctors have taken the vicera samples for the test. The report will be ready in a week,” the Tahsildar said.

Meanwhile, the father of the infant had told the authorities that the local village health nurse was informed about the infant developing sudden illness and also subsequently alerted her about its death on the same day.

“The father says that the family is being made a scapegoat now though he had immediately informed the VHN about the infant’s death,” Mr. Pandiyarajan said.

Suspicion grew after the parents had buried the body along the Vaigai near the old police quarters in Sholavandan without the knowledge of local people.

The mother had delivered a healthy baby at the Melakkal Primary Health Centre on May 10.

“We have registered only a case of suspicious death. Based on the PM report further course of investigation would be taken,” said S. Vanitha, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime against Children and Women).