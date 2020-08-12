Body of fisherman recovered, HC told

Madurai

12 August 2020 21:43 IST

The Centre and the State on Wednesday informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that the body of Ignatius, a fisherman who went missing off Kanniyakumari coast on August 7, was recovered.

Taking cognisance of the submission, a Division Bench of Justices K. Kalyanasundaram and T. Krishnavalli closed the petition filed by M. Sathish Kumar from Kanniyakumari district who sought a direction to the Centre and the State to rescue Ignatius.

It was said that Ignatius had gone missing after his boat capsized in the small hours while returning to the Thengaipattinam harbour. The petitioner said construction of a check dam at the Thengaipattinam fishing harbour had an impact on the natural flow of water and due to the change in direction of the tides, the fishermen were facing hardship.