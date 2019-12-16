Body of boy who drowned in Vaigai retrieved

MADURAI

The body of a 16-year-old boy, M. Sankar, who went missing after falling into the Vaigai at Keezha Anna Thoppu on Sunday, was fished out from the river on Monday evening.

Around 20 commandos of Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, along with an emergency rescue team, were involved in the search since Sunday evening. However, they could only retrieve the body near the opposite bank of the river with the help of the local people on Monday evening.

Fire Service officials said that the boy had gone to take bath in the river along with his friends and was swept away by the strong currents. There was a heavy flow in the river following increased release of water from Vaigai dam. “The boy cried for help, but the locals could not rescue him due to the strong water currents,” said an official.

The body was later sent to Government Rajaji Hospital for a post-mortem.

At least 13 people had drowned in the Vaigai since the release of water from the dam started, said an official. “People tend to take bath in or click selfies near the river without realising the extent of the depth or the force of the water current. They must be more cautious,” said the official.