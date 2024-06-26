ADVERTISEMENT

Body of beheaded youth found in dry water body

Published - June 26, 2024 08:19 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

The body of a beheaded youth, identified as M. Alagendran, 21, of Kovilangulam near Aruppukkottai, was found in a dried water body near V. Chathirapatti in Madurai district on Wednesday morning.  

According to police, he could have been murdered on Monday night and his body disposed of in the water body by family members of the girl he was in love with.  He could have loved the girl despite the objection of her parents, the police said. However, the accused have not been identified yet. V. Chathirapatti police have registered a case and are investigating. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US