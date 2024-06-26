Body of beheaded youth found in dry water body

The body of a beheaded youth, identified as M. Alagendran, 21, of Kovilangulam near Aruppukkottai, was found in a dried water body near V. Chathirapatti in Madurai district on Wednesday morning.

According to police, he could have been murdered on Monday night and his body disposed of in the water body by family members of the girl he was in love with. He could have loved the girl despite the objection of her parents, the police said. However, the accused have not been identified yet. V. Chathirapatti police have registered a case and are investigating.

