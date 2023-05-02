Body of 20-year-old girl found at Thamaraipadi railway station

May 02, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The body of a 20-year-old girl was found at Thamaraipadi railway station in Dindigul district on Tuesday.

The deceased, B. Aswanthini of Dindigul, was a first-year law student studying in Tiruchi. She had boarded the Dindigul-Tiruchi passenger train. When the train stopped at Thamaraipadi around 8 a.m., she got down and was run over by the same train. It is suspected that she killed herself.

The body was shifted to Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem and later was handed over to the family. Her family said she was suffering from severe stomach ache, police said. Dindigul Railway Police have registered a case and further investigations are underway.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)