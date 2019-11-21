Body exhumed

Bones of a woman, who was murdered by three persons in 2012 and buried near Thatchanallur, were retrieved on Thursday.

Manikandan, 20, of Tirunelveli Town and Asir Selvam, 32, of Ramaiyanpatti were arrested on November 5 as they abused and issued a death threat to Jayaram of Laluhapuram in Tirunelveli Town on November 5.

They told the police that they, along with their friend Sivakumar alias Siva, 32, of Shenbhagavalli Colony near Cheranmahadevi, who had married Pushpa, 30, from Reddiyarpatti on Palayamkottai outskirts, raped her when the couple was staying in Tirunelveli Town in 2012 after living in Coimbatore for a while. The trio buried the body in Thatchanallur.

On getting information about Siva, the police started investigation about the murder and located the spot where the body was buried. They found that Siva, who is already married, married Pushpa also, and settled down in Tirunelveli Town. When Pushpa came to know that Siva was already married, it triggered frequent quarrels between them. Against this backdrop, Siva took her to Gurunathan Temple where he and his friends Manikandan and Asir Selvam sexually assaulted her, strangulated her to death and buried the body. The police exhumed the body but could retrieve bones only.