Body ‘donated’ for autopsy tests positive

Sivaganga

16 June 2020 23:05 IST

In a shocking incident, the body of a man “donated” for autopsy was found infected with COVID-19.

As news spread on the Government Sivaganga Medical College Hospital campus, officials initially denied it but a discreet probe led to a few startling revelations.

The deceased man, aged 72 years, hailed from Lakshmanan Street, Melur Road, Sivaganga. He died two days ago and his family members donated the body to the hospital for autopsy. A swab test revealed that the deceased man was COVID-19 positive, doctors said.

Advertising

Advertising